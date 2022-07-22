Market Analysts see LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] traded at a low on 07/21/22, posting a -2.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $87.02. The company report on July 15, 2022 that LyondellBasell to Discuss Second Quarter Results on Friday, July 29, 2022.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemistry industry, will announce its second-quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, July 29, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2755510 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at 2.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for LYB stock reached $28.13 billion, with 328.00 million shares outstanding and 256.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 2755510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $108.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alembic Global Advisors dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $119 to $115, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on LYB stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LYB shares from 107 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has LYB stock performed recently?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.10, while it was recorded at 87.31 for the last single week of trading, and 98.00 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 3.33%.

Insider trade positions for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

There are presently around $20,623 million, or 76.40% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,852,225, which is approximately 1.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 27,957,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in LYB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.0 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 11.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 21,283,502 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 16,092,546 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 194,342,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,718,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,848,930 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,466,531 shares during the same period.