Market Analysts see Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] traded at a low on 07/21/22, posting a -16.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.40. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Stockholders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory diseases, issued the following letter to stockholders from Chief Executive Officer David J. Marguglio.

ADAMIS HAS NEW LEADERSHIP COMMITTED TO ENHANCING SHAREHOLDER VALUE.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2137786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at 7.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.93%.

The market cap for ADMP stock reached $60.27 million, with 149.62 million shares outstanding and 148.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 597.59K shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 2137786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMP shares is $0.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has ADMP stock performed recently?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.05. With this latest performance, ADMP shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4500, while it was recorded at 0.4712 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6383 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1451.97 and a Gross Margin at -211.14. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.70% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,480,688, which is approximately -0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,781,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.62 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 300,134 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,623,280 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 11,003,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,927,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,256 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 541,022 shares during the same period.