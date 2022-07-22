LendingClub Corporation [LC] Stock trading around $14.70 per share: What’s Next?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] surged by $0.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.72 during the day while it closed the day at $14.70. The company report on July 6, 2022 that LendingClub Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, announced that it will report earnings for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after-market hours.

LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

LendingClub Corporation stock has also gained 17.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LC stock has inclined by 3.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.72% and lost -39.21% year-on date.

The market cap for LC stock reached $1.42 billion, with 101.49 million shares outstanding and 99.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 3042980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on LC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.04.

LC stock trade performance evaluation

LendingClub Corporation [LC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 13.47 for the last single week of trading, and 21.64 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.29 and a Gross Margin at +94.33. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LendingClub Corporation [LC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,256 million, or 84.90% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,801,535, which is approximately 6.825% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,845,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.04 million in LC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $100.69 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -0.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 20,173,808 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 14,897,229 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 50,351,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,422,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,356,996 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,365,713 shares during the same period.