Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] is -41.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] traded at a high on 07/21/22, posting a 1.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.66. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Kyndryl to Modernize IT Infrastructure for American Honda Motor Company.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a multi-year agreement with American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (AHM) (NYSE: HMC) that expands Kyndryl’s work to include support of AHM’s infrastructure transformation across its U.S. manufacturing plants, research and development, captive finance, and sales operations. This collaboration will support AHM’s efforts to harness its data and bring more innovation to its customers.

“We’ve worked with Honda for many years and have helped them evolve their business as the mobility industry has undergone a major transformation of the consumer experience,” said Matt Milton, President of Kyndryl U.S. “Honda is pioneering innovation in how it leverages data for value across its organization, and we’re working side by side to help them modernize their operations to deliver on this future-forward strategy.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2275194 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stands at 4.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.02%.

The market cap for KD stock reached $2.43 billion, with 224.40 million shares outstanding and 204.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 2275194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.35.

How has KD stock performed recently?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.68. With this latest performance, KD shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

There are presently around $1,049 million, or 46.00% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,410,922, which is approximately -2.889% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,118,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.75 million in KD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $69.75 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly -4.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 16,387,053 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 17,747,331 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 65,769,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,903,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,429,184 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 6,769,742 shares during the same period.