Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Stock trading around $52.08 per share: What’s Next?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.84%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EDT to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 46652829). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation.”.

Over the last 12 months, KNX stock rose by 10.20%. The one-year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.14. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.44 billion, with 165.38 million shares outstanding and 147.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, KNX stock reached a trading volume of 3676059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $62.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on KNX stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KNX shares from 62 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.84. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.44, while it was recorded at 49.90 for the last single week of trading, and 52.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

KNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 7.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,243 million, or 92.60% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,645,263, which is approximately 2.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,894,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.78 million in KNX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $467.6 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly -2.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 10,715,646 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 9,246,327 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 124,271,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,233,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,957,043 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,003,726 shares during the same period.