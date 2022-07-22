Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] is -24.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaltura Inc. [NASDAQ: KLTR] gained 23.67% or 0.49 points to close at $2.56 with a heavy trading volume of 4411095 shares. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced that before market open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Kaltura will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET, to review its first quarter 2022 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.

It opened the trading session at $2.07, the shares rose to $2.60 and dropped to $2.065, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KLTR points out that the company has recorded -23.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -93.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 634.09K shares, KLTR reached to a volume of 4411095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLTR shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Kaltura Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Kaltura Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.25, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on KLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaltura Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for KLTR stock

Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.27. With this latest performance, KLTR shares gained by 42.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.25 for Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.80 and a Gross Margin at +62.24. Kaltura Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.97.

Kaltura Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kaltura Inc. go to 27.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]

There are presently around $87 million, or 40.40% of KLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLTR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 14,449,349, which is approximately 0.038% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 7,980,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.52 million in KLTR stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $11.81 million in KLTR stock with ownership of nearly -29.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaltura Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Kaltura Inc. [NASDAQ:KLTR] by around 9,181,606 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 8,759,248 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 24,029,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,970,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLTR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,950,724 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,182,876 shares during the same period.