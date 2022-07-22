JMP Securities lifts The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a high on 07/21/22, posting a 1.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.07. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“Carlyle Secured Lending”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to announce its second quarter 2022 financial results. A news release containing the quarterly results will be issued after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The conference call and webcast will be available on the Carlyle Secured Lending website at carlylesecuredlending.com.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963 (U.S.) or +1 (800) 715-9871 (international) and referencing “Carlyle Secured Lending Financial Results Call.” The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website and an archived replay of the webcast also will be available on the website soon after the live conference call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3411360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $12.09 billion, with 357.57 million shares outstanding and 238.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 3411360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $65, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CG stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 53 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.87. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.91, while it was recorded at 33.53 for the last single week of trading, and 45.94 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -5.03%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $6,589 million, or 53.40% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 20,265,065, which is approximately 11.215% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,624,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.84 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $665.13 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -0.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 32,367,694 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 36,665,431 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 122,019,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,052,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,008,495 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,457,357 shares during the same period.