Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] Is Currently 2.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] jumped around 5.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $224.75 at the close of the session, up 2.52%. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All prior year per-share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect a three-for-one stock split that was effective as of October 4, 2021.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock is now -37.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISRG Stock saw the intraday high of $225.44 and lowest of $219.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 369.69, which means current price is +20.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, ISRG reached a trading volume of 2743956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $296.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ISRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 7.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 54.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

How has ISRG stock performed recently?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, ISRG shares gained by 15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.88, while it was recorded at 215.12 for the last single week of trading, and 284.72 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.89 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.79.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 9.75%.

Insider trade positions for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

There are presently around $66,049 million, or 86.80% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,519,307, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,660,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.45 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly 0.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 684 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 18,590,751 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 17,125,302 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 265,575,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,291,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,919,136 shares, while 187 institutional investors sold positions of 1,766,427 shares during the same period.