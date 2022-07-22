Instinet slashes price target on Under Armour Inc. [UA] – find out why.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.57%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 (ended June 30, 2022) results on Aug. 3, 2022, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

Over the last 12 months, UA stock dropped by -54.31%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.08. The average equity rating for UA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.66 billion, with 451.83 million shares outstanding and 405.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, UA stock reached a trading volume of 2150534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95.

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

There are presently around $1,433 million, or 67.63% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,944,700, which is approximately 1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 13.65% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 19,660,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.66 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $152.41 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -4.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 22,303,727 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 22,248,247 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 132,960,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,512,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,992,666 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,216,038 shares during the same period.