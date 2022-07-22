Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Revenue clocked in at $15.10 million, down -88.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] closed the trading session at $0.65 on 07/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.62, while the highest price level was $0.75. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Helbiz to Offer its AI Helmet Selfie Technology.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HelmetChecker, which the company developed in-house, will be available to micro-mobility operators looking to meet the compliance needs of markets.

Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, is releasing the HelmetChecker, a real time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators looking to increase the ease at which they meet compliance requirements and increase the safety of their riders. The technology has been piloted and launched within the Helbiz app already.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.07 percent and weekly performance of 7.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, HLBZ reached to a volume of 4032983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72.

HLBZ stock trade performance evaluation

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -23.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8738, while it was recorded at 0.6421 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4435 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 940,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 106,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $33000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 235,587 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 426,510 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 627,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,290,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,717 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 412,768 shares during the same period.