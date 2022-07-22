Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $16

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.36%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Hayward Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Following the earnings release, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

To access the live conference call, please register for the call in advance by visiting https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11296/hayward-holdings-inc-2q22-earnings-call/. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and a unique access code for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Over the last 12 months, HAYW stock dropped by -42.72%. The one-year Hayward Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.38. The average equity rating for HAYW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.07 billion, with 232.27 million shares outstanding and 218.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, HAYW stock reached a trading volume of 3077202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

HAYW Stock Performance Analysis:

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.68, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 19.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hayward Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.57. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,528 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 64,763,389, which is approximately -9.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 35,391,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $529.46 million in HAYW stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $113.3 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 3.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 49,758,656 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 18,054,131 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 101,147,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,959,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,085,956 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,959,281 shares during the same period.