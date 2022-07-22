Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] moved down -5.78: Why It’s Important

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.69%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Argentine Luxury Leather Goods, Fashion and Accessories Brand Gaucho – Buenos Aires Announces Opening of U.S. Flagship.

Fashion, Lifestyle and Home Décor Brand Expands From E-commerce to Retail Storefront in Miami’s Celebrated Design District.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its luxury leather goods and accessories brand Gaucho – Buenos Aires is slated to celebrate its U.S. flagship’s grand opening at the brand’s new retail space at Miami Design District’s luxury fashion boutiques and shops on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Gaucho – Buenos Aires seeks to provide unmatched access to the distinctive Argentinian lifestyle to people across the world, through its covetable fashions, artisanal design, and unparalleled experiences.

Over the last 12 months, VINO stock dropped by -89.14%.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.02 million, with 10.44 million shares outstanding and 6.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 371.28K shares, VINO stock reached a trading volume of 5494371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26.

VINO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.69. With this latest performance, VINO shares dropped by -37.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.37 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7802, while it was recorded at 0.3802 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9754 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.07 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.47.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,399, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 88,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in VINO stocks shares; and PEKIN HARDY STRAUSS, INC., currently with $16000.0 in VINO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 94,949 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 145,084 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 187,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,668 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 101,435 shares during the same period.