For Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO], Analyst sees a rise to $525. What next?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] price surged by 6.75 percent to reach at $36.35. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that on July 7, 2022, its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

A sum of 2146748 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares reached a high of $575.17 and dropped to a low of $555.55 until finishing in the latest session at $575.00.

The one-year TMO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.27. The average equity rating for TMO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $655.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $620 to $700, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TMO stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TMO shares from 655 to 696.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 16.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 33.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.39. With this latest performance, TMO shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 540.24, while it was recorded at 542.03 for the last single week of trading, and 580.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.31 and a Gross Margin at +50.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TMO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 8.53%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184,887 million, or 91.20% of TMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,457,999, which is approximately 1.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,297,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.32 billion in TMO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.74 billion in TMO stock with ownership of nearly -0.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 962 institutional holders increased their position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO] by around 13,057,318 shares. Additionally, 1,105 investors decreased positions by around 13,968,928 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 316,216,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,242,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMO stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,693,255 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 960,009 shares during the same period.