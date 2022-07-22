For Discover Financial Services [DFS], Analyst sees a rise to $97. What next?

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] plunged by -$9.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $103.14 during the day while it closed the day at $100.00. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Discover Financial Services Chooses Mindshare as US Media Services Agency of Record.

Mindshare Selected to Lead Full-Funnel Media and Marketing Approach.

Discover Financial Services has selected Mindshare, the media services company that is part of WPP, as their US media agency of record, in leading audience and media strategy, planning, investment, measurement, and data and analytics.

Discover Financial Services stock has also gained 0.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DFS stock has declined by -15.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.61% and lost -13.46% year-on date.

The market cap for DFS stock reached $26.83 billion, with 285.00 million shares outstanding and 279.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 6518317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $127.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $140 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $142, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on DFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.91.

DFS stock trade performance evaluation

Discover Financial Services [DFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.39, while it was recorded at 105.58 for the last single week of trading, and 113.28 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.66. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Discover Financial Services [DFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 56.42%.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,867 million, or 85.70% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,578,258, which is approximately -0.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,961,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in DFS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.2 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly 0.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 8,088,011 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 16,388,576 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 211,109,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,586,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 998,111 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,149,923 shares during the same period.