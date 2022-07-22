For Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.54%. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Axalta schedules second-quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will release its second-quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, July 26. The release and supporting materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of axalta.com.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Robert W. Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Lannon, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.axalta.com/investorcall. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the call and will remain accessible through July 27, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AXTA stock dropped by -10.98%. The one-year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.04. The average equity rating for AXTA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.55 billion, with 224.70 million shares outstanding and 220.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, AXTA stock reached a trading volume of 2558243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $31.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $34 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AXTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.77, while it was recorded at 24.06 for the last single week of trading, and 28.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +29.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

AXTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 18.40%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,445 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,333,398, which is approximately -0.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 16,587,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.58 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $388.45 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 4.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 28,887,438 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 30,857,600 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 162,972,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,717,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,343,413 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 7,930,822 shares during the same period.