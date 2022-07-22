For Aptiv PLC [APTV], Analyst sees a drop to $90. What next?

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] price surged by 2.05 percent to reach at $2.02. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Aptiv to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on August 4, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

A sum of 2209651 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Aptiv PLC shares reached a high of $100.46 and dropped to a low of $97.33 until finishing in the latest session at $100.41.

The one-year APTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.23. The average equity rating for APTV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptiv PLC [APTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $141.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $108 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on APTV stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for APTV shares from 125 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for APTV in the course of the last twelve months was 591.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

APTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.65. With this latest performance, APTV shares gained by 10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.97, while it was recorded at 95.64 for the last single week of trading, and 131.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptiv PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

APTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 49.34%.

Aptiv PLC [APTV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,306 million, or 98.40% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,817,851, which is approximately 1.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,684,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in APTV stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.08 billion in APTV stock with ownership of nearly 8.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 23,602,750 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 22,958,383 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 200,477,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,038,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,941,507 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 3,147,702 shares during the same period.