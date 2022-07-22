First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] fell -26.06% so far this year. What now?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: FR] jumped around 0.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $48.95 at the close of the session, up 1.37%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that First Industrial Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

2022 FFO Guidance Increased $0.04 at the Midpoint to $2.15 to $2.23 Per Share/Unit.

Occupancy of 98.4%; Cash Rental Rates Up 27.0%; Cash Same Store NOI Grew 9.4%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock is now -26.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FR Stock saw the intraday high of $51.36 and lowest of $48.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.74, which means current price is +6.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, FR reached a trading volume of 2214174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FR shares is $62.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on FR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has FR stock performed recently?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, FR shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.76, while it was recorded at 47.89 for the last single week of trading, and 57.63 for the last 200 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.67 and a Gross Margin at +44.94. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.79.

Earnings analysis for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]

There are presently around $6,099 million, or 98.30% of FR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,203,142, which is approximately 1.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,241,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $736.0 million in FR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $494.92 million in FR stock with ownership of nearly 5.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:FR] by around 12,346,996 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 11,807,364 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 102,148,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,302,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,234,960 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,438,583 shares during the same period.