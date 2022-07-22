Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell -5.01% so far this year. What now?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] traded at a high on 07/21/22, posting a 2.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.31. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Dropbox to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by using the web link at Dropbox’s Q2 2022 earnings call. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, participants should register a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2745144 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dropbox Inc. stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.31%.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $8.57 billion, with 288.00 million shares outstanding and 279.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 2745144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $29.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $28 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has DBX stock performed recently?

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.39, while it was recorded at 22.37 for the last single week of trading, and 23.81 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $5,217 million, or 80.80% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,065,762, which is approximately -0.494% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,420,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.35 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $347.46 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 21,898,109 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 27,149,123 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 180,860,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,908,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,932,310 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,825,337 shares during the same period.