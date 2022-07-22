Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Is Currently -2.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] slipped around -2.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $75.77 at the close of the session, down -2.58%. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Respected Technology and Cybersecurity Leader Added to Dominion Energy Board.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The board of directors of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), has elected Kristin G. Lovejoy to serve as a director, effective Aug. 1, 2022. Lovejoy is a respected technology and cybersecurity executive currently serving as Global Security and Resilience Practice Leader for Kyndryl Inc., an IT infrastructure provider.

Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:.

Dominion Energy Inc. stock is now -3.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. D Stock saw the intraday high of $77.84 and lowest of $75.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.78, which means current price is +4.31% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, D reached a trading volume of 4915074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $88.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.85 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.30, while it was recorded at 77.91 for the last single week of trading, and 79.35 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.05. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.53%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $44,698 million, or 70.70% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,870,214, which is approximately 1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,384,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.53 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 8.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 738 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 39,147,673 shares. Additionally, 648 investors decreased positions by around 28,787,954 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 521,985,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,921,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,019,792 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,534,643 shares during the same period.