Deutsche Bank slashes price target on 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] – find out why.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] closed the trading session at $17.25 on 07/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.90, while the highest price level was $17.275. The company report on May 4, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for First Quarter 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Ending Total Membership Count of 767,000, a 28% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 728,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 39,000.

First Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $254.1 Million, a 109% Increase Year-Over-Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.82 percent and weekly performance of 81.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 113.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, ONEM reached to a volume of 78768930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

ONEM stock trade performance evaluation

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.58. With this latest performance, ONEM shares gained by 113.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.05 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 11.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.88 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,552 million, or 82.00% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 17,673,234, which is approximately 28.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,448,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.09 million in ONEM stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $138.58 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 24,542,928 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 17,599,186 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 110,321,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,463,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,004,189 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 13,503,594 shares during the same period.