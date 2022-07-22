Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Is Currently -2.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.70 at the close of the session, down -2.30%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Added to Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it has been added the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes effective after the market close on June 24, 2022 as part of FTSE Russell’s annual reconstitution.

The Russell 3000® Index is comprised of the largest 3,000 US companies by market capitalization, representing approximately 97% of the investable US equity market. The Russell 2000®, a subset of the Russell 3000® Index, is comprised of 2,000 publicly traded small-capitalization companies. The Russell Microcap® Index consists of the microcap segment of the US equity market and is comprised of the smallest 1,000 securities in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, plus the next 1,000 smallest eligible securities by market capitalization.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is now -68.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CENN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.75 and lowest of $1.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.17, which means current price is +61.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 2628048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has CENN stock performed recently?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7480, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0764 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Insider trade positions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $12 million, or 5.10% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,317,631, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,019,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in CENN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.59 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 6,086,083 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 39,009 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 825,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,950,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,225,566 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 24,222 shares during the same period.