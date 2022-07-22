Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] is 45.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] traded at a high on 07/21/22, posting a 3.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.87. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of U.S. Patent Litigation and Resolution of Litigation Challenging Ruzurgi® Approval with Jacobus Pharmaceutical.

As Part of the Settlement, Catalyst has Acquired Certain of Jacobus’ Intellectual Property Rights, Including the U.S. and Mexico Rights to Ruzurgi®.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that it has settled its ongoing patent infringement litigation with Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., (“Jacobus”) and PANTHERx Rare LLC (“PANTHERx”). Catalyst had asserted in its patent litigation that Jacobus and PANTHERx induced infringement by third parties of FIRDAPSE® related patent rights in their marketing and distribution of Ruzurgi®. As part of the settlement, Catalyst will dismiss all claims related to the patent litigation between the companies and has acquired certain of Jacobus’ intellectual property rights, including the rights to develop and commercialize Ruzurgi in the U.S. and Mexico.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3120198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.48%.

The market cap for CPRX stock reached $997.86 million, with 102.78 million shares outstanding and 95.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, CPRX reached a trading volume of 3120198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $11.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has CPRX stock performed recently?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.08. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 50.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.35 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.23, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.20 and a Gross Margin at +84.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Insider trade positions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

There are presently around $679 million, or 71.30% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 8,372,000, which is approximately -12.537% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,442,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.3 million in CPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.35 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 10,651,617 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,830,401 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 54,365,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,847,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,590,390 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 992,793 shares during the same period.