Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell -25.35% so far this year. What now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.26 during the day while it closed the day at $11.13. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Announces Redemption of Public Warrants.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will redeem all of the outstanding redeemable warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Shares”), pursuant to the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement, dated May 19, 2021 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company and Computershare Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on August 18, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sale price of the Class A Shares has been at least $10.00 per share on the trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent is delivering a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants. Certain warrants to purchase Class A Shares that were issued in a private placement (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) are not subject to redemption under the Warrant Agreement and may remain outstanding following the redemption. Following the Redemption Date, the Warrants are expected to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock has also gained 14.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OWL stock has declined by -22.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.45% and lost -25.35% year-on date.

The market cap for OWL stock reached $14.92 billion, with 417.11 million shares outstanding and 398.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 2677005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $14.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 53.95.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.86. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.27 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -100.12 and a Gross Margin at +85.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 36.80%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,900 million, or 86.40% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 50,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 48,934,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.02 million in OWL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $458.23 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 24,125,778 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 25,579,976 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 297,290,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,996,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,807,893 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,703,261 shares during the same period.