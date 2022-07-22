Barclays lifts Azul S.A. [AZUL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] closed the trading session at $6.58 on 07/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.475, while the highest price level was $6.73. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Azul Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Revenue 25.6% Above 1Q19.

Azul S.A., “Azul” (B3:AZUL4, NYSE:AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities and departures, announces today its results for the first quarter of 2022 (“1Q22”). The following financial information, unless stated otherwise, is presented in Brazilian reais and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.15 percent and weekly performance of -2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, AZUL reached to a volume of 2389086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

AZUL stock trade performance evaluation

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -15.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.60 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.30 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +5.79. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.23.

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 5,679,571 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 9,142,077 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 20,971,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,792,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,986,806 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,967,303 shares during the same period.