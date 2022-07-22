ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] Revenue clocked in at $17.81 billion, down -31.89% YTD: What’s Next?

ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ: ASML] price surged by 5.41 percent to reach at $27.85. The company report on July 20, 2022 that ASML reports €5.4 billion net sales and €1.4 billion net income in Q2 2022.

ASML reports €5.4 billion net sales and €1.4 billion net income in Q2 2022Supply chain constraints drive more fast shipments; expected 2022 sales growth around 10%.

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, July 20, 2022 – today ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2022 second-quarter results.

A sum of 2273825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. ASML Holding N.V. shares reached a high of $543.242 and dropped to a low of $524.60 until finishing in the latest session at $542.27.

The one-year ASML stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.49. The average equity rating for ASML stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASML shares is $747.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASML stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for ASML Holding N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for ASML Holding N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $902, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ASML stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASML Holding N.V. is set at 21.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASML in the course of the last twelve months was 21.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ASML Stock Performance Analysis:

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.68. With this latest performance, ASML shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for ASML Holding N.V. [ASML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 510.49, while it was recorded at 500.83 for the last single week of trading, and 660.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASML Holding N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.12 and a Gross Margin at +51.86. ASML Holding N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.61.

Return on Total Capital for ASML is now 38.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.80. Additionally, ASML Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] managed to generate an average of $197,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.ASML Holding N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ASML Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML Holding N.V. go to 29.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. [ASML] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,406 million, or 19.80% of ASML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASML stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,509,113, which is approximately 0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,895,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in ASML stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.32 billion in ASML stock with ownership of nearly -11.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ASML Holding N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 497 institutional holders increased their position in ASML Holding N.V. [NASDAQ:ASML] by around 7,964,114 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 4,835,482 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 65,747,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,547,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASML stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,485,346 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 760,789 shares during the same period.