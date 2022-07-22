ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] Stock trading around $7.18 per share: What’s Next?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $7.18 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2022 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms July 2022 Dividend Rate Per Common Share and Q3 2022 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series C Preferred Share.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today confirmed the July 2022 cash dividend for the Company’s Common Stock and the Q3 2022 monthly cash dividend rate for the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. represents 96.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $721.52 million with the latest information. ARR stock price has been found in the range of $6.88 to $7.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 2222371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

Trading performance analysis for ARR stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.21. With this latest performance, ARR shares gained by 16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.97 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 6.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $405 million, or 52.60% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,738,915, which is approximately -0.918% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,403,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.55 million in ARR stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $58.31 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 311.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 10,587,462 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 2,749,356 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 44,013,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,349,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,336,637 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 317,462 shares during the same period.