Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock Downgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $58

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] price plunged by -0.48 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Alaska Air Group delivers record-breaking second quarter 2022 results.

Generated record quarterly revenues of $2.7 billion on improved operational performance; flew record load factor of 88% reflecting strong demand.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today announced another quarter of improvement in its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, and provided outlook for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022.

A sum of 2583849 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Alaska Air Group Inc. shares reached a high of $43.61 and dropped to a low of $42.01 until finishing in the latest session at $43.19.

The one-year ALK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.55. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.69, while it was recorded at 42.44 for the last single week of trading, and 51.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.57 and a Gross Margin at +5.44. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ALK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,114 million, or 78.30% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,949,994, which is approximately 0.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,128,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.39 million in ALK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $275.23 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly 9.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 11,503,664 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 7,946,629 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 75,350,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,800,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,848,264 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,742,676 shares during the same period.