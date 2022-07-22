Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] Revenue clocked in at $2.47 million, down -69.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: ADXN] price surged by 110.40 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on July 21, 2022 that Addex Completes Reduction in Nominal Value of Shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR.

Geneva, Switzerland, July 21, 2022 – Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today the reduction of the nominal value of its issued, authorized and conditional share capital from CHF 1.00 to CHF 0.01, following the expiration of a period of two months after the third creditor call in The Swiss Gazette of Commerce in accordance with article 732 of Swiss Code of Obligations. The reduction was accepted by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on May 9, 2022. The issued share capital remains at 65,272,952 shares and the authorized and conditional capital remain at 32,636,476 shares, respectively. The revised nominal value of CHF0.01 is expected to become effective on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 26, 2022.

A sum of 157254581 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 52.37K shares. Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares reached a high of $2.49 and dropped to a low of $1.57 until finishing in the latest session at $1.93.

The one-year ADXN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1106.25.

Guru’s Opinion on Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addex Therapeutics Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94.

ADXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.94. With this latest performance, ADXN shares gained by 53.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5288, while it was recorded at 1.1554 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4481 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Addex Therapeutics Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -535.75. Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -523.07.

Return on Total Capital for ADXN is now -96.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.85. Additionally, ADXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] managed to generate an average of -$548,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Addex Therapeutics Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ:ADXN] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 61,642 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,005,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,066,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.