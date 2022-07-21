why Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.88

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] surged by $1.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.335 during the day while it closed the day at $13.71. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Qualtrics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Q2 2022 total revenue of $356.4M, up 43% year over year.

Q2 2022 subscription revenue of $300.6M, up 47% year over year.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock has also gained 4.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XM stock has declined by -48.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.03% and lost -61.27% year-on date.

The market cap for XM stock reached $8.02 billion, with 575.70 million shares outstanding and 143.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 3859457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.79, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 27.54 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.82 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,803 million, or 85.70% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately -47.369% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,173,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.05 million in XM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $102.28 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 32.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 28,207,287 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 39,820,309 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 63,509,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,536,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,695,779 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 8,945,051 shares during the same period.