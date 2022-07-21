why Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] gained 0.75% on the last trading session, reaching $4.04 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Pitney Bowes Christopher Johnson Named to Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America List.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Financial Services, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list. As the leader of Pitney Bowes Financial Services, Christopher has accountability for all aspects of the business including strategy, growth and operations. This includes strategic analysis in global markets, assessing current capabilities against future opportunities, determining priorities for investment, organizational development and business culture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005173/en/.

Pitney Bowes Inc. represents 174.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $672.13 million with the latest information. PBI stock price has been found in the range of $4.00 to $4.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 3165319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.29. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.56 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pitney Bowes Inc. go to 6.00%.

There are presently around $463 million, or 68.80% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,956,333, which is approximately 1.71% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,252,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.7 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.37 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 2.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 13,563,164 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 11,363,940 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 89,719,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,646,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,856,852 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,948,083 shares during the same period.