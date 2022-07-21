why Embraer S.A. [ERJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.38

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] closed the trading session at $8.88 on 07/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.82, while the highest price level was $8.99. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Porter Airlines Orders a Further 20 Embraer E195-E2s to Support Major Expansion Plan.

Porter Airlines has placed a firm order for 20 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, adding to their existing 30 firm orders. Porter will use the E195-E2 to extend its award-winning service to destinations throughout North America. The deal, with a list price value of US$1.56 billion, brings Porter’s orders with Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) to a total of up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft, with 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights.

In 2021, Porter ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further 50 aircraft, worth US$5.82 billion at list price, with all options exercised.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.97 percent and weekly performance of 7.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, ERJ reached to a volume of 2935787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $16 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ERJ stock. On June 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ERJ shares from 8 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERJ in the course of the last twelve months was 2.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ERJ stock trade performance evaluation

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.51. With this latest performance, ERJ shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.61, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.35 for the last 200 days.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Embraer S.A. [ERJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +15.61. Embraer S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Embraer S.A. [ERJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 4.08%.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $653 million, or 41.30% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 19,098,457, which is approximately 1.116% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, holding 3,858,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.26 million in ERJ stocks shares; and SPX EQUITIES GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA, currently with $33.63 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 12,559,780 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 9,789,502 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 51,170,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,520,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,631,927 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,220,184 shares during the same period.