why DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $89.42

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.66%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that DocuSign Board of Directors Announces Leadership Changes for Next Phase of Growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Seasoned executive and DocuSign Chairman Mary Agnes “Maggie” Wilderotter appointed interim CEO.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced today that Dan Springer has agreed to step aside as Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, Chairman of the Board Mary Agnes “Maggie” Wilderotter is appointed interim CEO to help the senior executive team drive improved execution in all phases of the company’s business. The Board has retained a leading national executive search firm to assist with succession planning and the CEO search. Wilderotter will continue as Chairman of DocuSign’s Board of Directors. Pete Solvik has been appointed Lead Independent Director.

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock dropped by -77.54%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.33. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.85 billion, with 199.67 million shares outstanding and 196.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 4134987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $89.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $75, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on DOCU stock. On June 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 120 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 25.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.13, while it was recorded at 63.49 for the last single week of trading, and 136.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,395 million, or 79.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,308,877, which is approximately 20.274% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,040,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $747.0 million in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $667.04 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -6.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 36,152,786 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 29,590,538 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 87,889,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,632,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,814,553 shares, while 209 institutional investors sold positions of 3,069,585 shares during the same period.