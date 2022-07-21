why Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.67 during the day while it closed the day at $1.42. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Achieves Key Business Objectives in First Half of 2022 and Continues to Advance Clinical Pipeline.

– Completed Enrollment in Phase 1 Dose Escalation with Oral Fadraciclib in Solid Tumors -.

– No Dose Limiting Toxicities Observed at All Dose Levels Enrolled to Date -.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 22.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYCC stock has declined by -29.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.89% and lost -63.50% year-on date.

The market cap for CYCC stock reached $13.84 million, with 9.99 million shares outstanding and 9.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 574.84K shares, CYCC reached a trading volume of 3883263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

CYCC stock trade performance evaluation

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.41. With this latest performance, CYCC shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2760, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0442 for the last 200 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 41.30% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 514,780, which is approximately 59.685% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 508,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in CYCC stocks shares; and SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.7 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly 0.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 265,103 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 152,170 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,924,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,341,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,687 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 45,855 shares during the same period.