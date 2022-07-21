Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Revenue clocked in at $1.52 billion, down -50.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] gained 3.17% or 0.07 points to close at $2.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3043259 shares. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Wheels Up Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

It opened the trading session at $2.20, the shares rose to $2.31 and dropped to $2.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UP points out that the company has recorded -43.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, UP reached to a volume of 3043259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for UP stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $324 million, or 63.80% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,341,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.66 million in UP stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $26.16 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly 46.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 33,339,442 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 28,204,380 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 80,628,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,171,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,791,209 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 16,820,975 shares during the same period.