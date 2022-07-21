Wells Fargo lifts The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $30.51 during the day while it closed the day at $29.93. The company report on July 19, 2022 that REI Path Ahead Ventures launches Navigate accelerator program, announces inaugural cohort.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock has also gained 7.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IPG stock has declined by -15.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.71% and lost -20.08% year-on date.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $11.56 billion, with 394.50 million shares outstanding and 391.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 5512783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $34.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on IPG stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IPG shares from 47 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG stock trade performance evaluation

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.50, while it was recorded at 28.72 for the last single week of trading, and 34.29 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,537 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,707,617, which is approximately 2.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,519,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $997.21 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -13.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

362 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 28,820,202 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 32,064,713 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 328,206,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,091,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,712,654 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,088,133 shares during the same period.