Wall Street Analyst Initiated Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] gained 5.97% or 5.22 points to close at $92.66 with a heavy trading volume of 4258676 shares. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Etsy Names Kruti Patel Goyal Chief Executive Officer of Depop and promotes Nick Daniel to Chief Product Officer of Etsy.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today that Kruti Patel Goyal, currently Etsy’s Chief Product Officer, has been named Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary Depop, a global fashion resale marketplace, effective September 12, 2022. Maria Raga, Depop’s current CEO, has resigned to pursue personal ventures, but will remain with Depop in an advisory capacity until September 30, 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition. With Kruti’s transition to her new role, Etsy has promoted Nick Daniel, Vice President of Product Management, to Chief Product Officer.

Etsy, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Josh Silverman commented, “Depop is a highly-relevant and authentic re-commerce brand that we believe is still early in its growth lifecycle. I have no doubt Kruti is the right leader for Depop’s next chapter as we focus on nurturing its passionate community and improving the customer experience. She has guided Etsy through periods of significant transformation, with a proven track record of motivating teams to deliver results and advance our mission.”.

It opened the trading session at $87.88, the shares rose to $93.06 and dropped to $86.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETSY points out that the company has recorded -43.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 4258676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $127.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $105, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETSY shares from 140 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 5.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for ETSY stock

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.36. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 28.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.85, while it was recorded at 85.41 for the last single week of trading, and 156.02 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.57 and a Gross Margin at +71.90. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.83.

Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 39.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $11,208 million, or 99.40% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,703,486, which is approximately 0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,522,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $707.8 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 186.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 21,489,043 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 14,677,834 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 84,791,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,957,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,964,370 shares, while 188 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,949 shares during the same period.