Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] is -32.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] price surged by 7.58 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Vaxart Publishes Clinical Data Suggesting its Oral COVID-19 Pill Vaccine Candidate Induces Long-Lasting Mucosal Immune Responses that are Highly Cross-Reactive.

Vaccine-induced mucosal IgA antibody responses persisted for up to 1 year and had a higher neutralizing activity compared with convalescent samples.

Vaxart will leverage data gained from trial as it develops additional vaccine candidates.

A sum of 4083919 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.86M shares. Vaxart Inc. shares reached a high of $4.39 and dropped to a low of $4.03 until finishing in the latest session at $4.26.

The one-year VXRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.63. The average equity rating for VXRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1059.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

VXRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 36.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vaxart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7819.17. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7900.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.71.

Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $191 million, or 36.40% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 13,860,974, which is approximately 23.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,442,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.97 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.88 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 5,349,767 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,189,291 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 36,385,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,924,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,028 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 822,268 shares during the same period.