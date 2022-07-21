V.F. Corporation [VFC] moved up 4.85: Why It’s Important

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price surged by 4.85 percent to reach at $2.21. The company report on July 7, 2022 that VF Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 28th, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

A sum of 4039333 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.42M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $48.02 and dropped to a low of $46.06 until finishing in the latest session at $47.77.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.64. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $58.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $71 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $70, while Truist kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 85 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.85, while it was recorded at 45.84 for the last single week of trading, and 60.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 24.45%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,686 million, or 89.80% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,478,272, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,200,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.26 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 27.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 32,649,832 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 40,974,532 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 292,626,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,250,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,858,161 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 1,656,128 shares during the same period.