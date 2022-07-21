UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Revenue clocked in at $297.55 billion, up 3.45% YTD: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] loss -2.62% on the last trading session, reaching $519.47 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Consumers Want Better Digital Tools for Finding Health Care: Survey.

Optum survey shows consumer expectations for accessing care have transformed, calling for improvements in the ‘digital front door’ for providers and health plans.

Consumers reveal opportunities for providers and health plans to modernize care-seeking experiences to attract and retain patients and members.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated represents 941.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $462.22 billion with the latest information. UNH stock price has been found in the range of $515.73 to $534.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 4201344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $566.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $535, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 15.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.64.

Trading performance analysis for UNH stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 14.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 495.64, while it was recorded at 520.89 for the last single week of trading, and 481.62 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $438,233 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,630,913, which is approximately 1.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,016,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.82 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.04 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,403 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 29,004,317 shares. Additionally, 1,268 investors decreased positions by around 32,203,021 shares, while 372 investors held positions by with 760,298,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,506,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,357,426 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 483,706 shares during the same period.