Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Is Currently 4.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] closed the trading session at $93.40 on 07/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.59, while the highest price level was $94.765. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 4, 2022.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its second quarter 2022 results will be released on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/unKcrkys. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or (647) 362-9199 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 80378 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 11, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.53 percent and weekly performance of 9.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 4071604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $196.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $110, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on TWLO stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 155 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 5.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.90.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.77. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.28, while it was recorded at 86.68 for the last single week of trading, and 190.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

There are presently around $13,329 million, or 85.60% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,121,939, which is approximately 25.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,600,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $990.04 million in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $882.88 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly 3.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 26,579,682 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 28,742,241 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 87,388,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,710,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,572,818 shares, while 182 institutional investors sold positions of 7,975,575 shares during the same period.