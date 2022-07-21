Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell -52.95% so far this year. What now?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] gained 4.98% on the last trading session, reaching $43.20 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2022 that New Data Shows Teladoc Health’s Integrated Chronic Care Solutions Deliver Improved Health Outcomes.

Latest clinical data underscores the value and impact of whole person care.

Teladoc Health Inc. represents 160.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.72 billion with the latest information. TDOC stock price has been found in the range of $41.24 to $44.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 4229704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $57.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. On April 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 104 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 39.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 40.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.63, while it was recorded at 40.72 for the last single week of trading, and 75.71 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $6,022 million, or 82.50% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,293,962, which is approximately 4.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,238,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.89 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $463.45 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -1.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 12,587,484 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 13,411,531 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 113,401,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,400,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,184,858 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 2,639,527 shares during the same period.