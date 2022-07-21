Stifel lifts Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.03 at the close of the session, down -0.96%. The company report on July 18, 2022 that HYCROFT LAUNCHES LARGEST EXPLORATION PROGRAM IN NEARLY A DECADE.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce its 2022-2023 exploration program.

As the Company continues the engineering and design work for the next phase of operations, it will be conducting the largest exploration program at the Hycroft Mine in nearly a decade. There has been no exploration drilling at Hycroft since 2014 and, prior to that, drilling was focused on step-out drilling from the known pits for heap leach operations. Today, the Company is focusing on the higher-grade opportunities identified in the 2021 program and for the first time at Hycroft, a systematic approach to understanding the genesis of this world class scale deposit, including potential feeder systems. Hycroft is a low-sulfidation, epithermal system with numerous banded quartz veins similar to Midas-style mineralization yet there has been no prior focus on understanding these veins and what they may mean to potential feeder systems.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock is now 67.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYMC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.07 and lowest of $1.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.10, which means current price is +262.68% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.28M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 3212431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has HYMC stock performed recently?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2254, while it was recorded at 1.0257 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1135 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

There are presently around $35 million, or 17.40% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,509,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in HYMC stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $1.2 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 6,186,637 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 22,508,278 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,433,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,128,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,391,438 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 22,439,580 shares during the same period.