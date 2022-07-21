Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $120

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] jumped around 12.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $92.57 at the close of the session, up 16.29%. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “Company”) (NYSE:SI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (“Bank”), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is now -37.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SI Stock saw the intraday high of $94.60 and lowest of $82.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 239.26, which means current price is +82.76% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, SI reached a trading volume of 3811714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $129.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SI stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SI shares from 190 to 166.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 6.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for SI in the course of the last twelve months was 25.39.

How has SI stock performed recently?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.55. With this latest performance, SI shares gained by 59.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.80, while it was recorded at 71.64 for the last single week of trading, and 125.52 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.62. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73.

Earnings analysis for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvergate Capital Corporation go to 33.80%.

Insider trade positions for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]

There are presently around $1,988 million, or 77.90% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,847,242, which is approximately 9.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,225,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.15 million in SI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $114.75 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 2.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 5,382,558 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 3,867,361 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 15,724,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,974,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,689 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,326,754 shares during the same period.