Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] moved up 0.62: Why It’s Important

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] gained 0.62% on the last trading session, reaching $1.63 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Sharecare to report second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 10.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, before the market opens. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on the same day.

Sharecare Inc. represents 344.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $573.22 million with the latest information. SHCR stock price has been found in the range of $1.53 to $1.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, SHCR reached a trading volume of 2873742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -18.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1584, while it was recorded at 1.5880 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9042 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +42.88. Sharecare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

There are presently around $112 million, or 31.10% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 9,049,018, which is approximately 7.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 9,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.67 million in SHCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $12.49 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly -0.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 15,003,086 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 7,037,207 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,741,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,781,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,239,922 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,117,330 shares during the same period.