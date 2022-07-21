Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] moved up 17.51: Why It’s Important

Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTI] jumped around 0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.08 at the close of the session, up 17.51%.

Senti Biosciences Inc. stock is now -78.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNTI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.10 and lowest of $1.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.54, which means current price is +30.80% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 238.40K shares, SNTI reached a trading volume of 7189594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senti Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SNTI stock performed recently?

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.86. With this latest performance, SNTI shares dropped by -4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.25 for Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.4900, while it was recorded at 1.8500 for the last single week of trading, and 8.8100 for the last 200 days.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Senti Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]

There are presently around $38 million, or 60.80% of SNTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNTI stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,376,404, which is approximately -17.789% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,202,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 million in SNTI stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $4.16 million in SNTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SNTI] by around 3,626,793 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,414,041 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,228,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,269,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNTI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,239 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 634,611 shares during the same period.