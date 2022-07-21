Scotiabank lifts Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] traded at a high on 07/20/22, posting a 7.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.75. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Freshworks Summer ‘22 Product Launch Helps Companies Power Smarter Conversations.

Freshworks expands its unified customer record architecture with the addition of Freshchat, helping support agents, marketers and sales teams engage customers across multiple messaging channels in a single platform.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today announced its Summer ‘22 Product Launch – a collection of customer and employee engagement innovations to power smarter conversations everywhere.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3373835 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Freshworks Inc. stands at 7.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.26%.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $3.82 billion, with 278.19 million shares outstanding and 101.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 3373835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on FRSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

How has FRSH stock performed recently?

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 21.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.43% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.90, while it was recorded at 12.69 for the last single week of trading, and 23.42 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.66.

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

There are presently around $941 million, or 65.90% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD with ownership of 6,729,186, which is approximately 119.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STEADVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,063,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.38 million in FRSH stocks shares; and HOUND PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $56.32 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 29,029,403 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 9,552,782 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 29,848,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,430,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,498,436 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,238,145 shares during the same period.