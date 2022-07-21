Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] fell -6.63% so far this year. What now?

Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: RVMD] closed the trading session at $23.50 on 07/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.85, while the highest price level was $23.52. The company report on July 19, 2022 that Revolution Medicines Announces Pricing of Upsized $230.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 11,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Revolution Medicines. In addition, Revolution Medicines has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,725,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Revolution Medicines, are expected to be $230.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on July 22, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.63 percent and weekly performance of 1.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 747.93K shares, RVMD reached to a volume of 7586308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $36 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Revolution Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on RVMD stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RVMD shares from 49 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97.

RVMD stock trade performance evaluation

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, RVMD shares gained by 30.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.67, while it was recorded at 23.51 for the last single week of trading, and 23.15 for the last 200 days.

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -639.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.05. Revolution Medicines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -636.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.66.

Revolution Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,737 million, or 97.26% of RVMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,057,931, which is approximately -3.836% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 5,524,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.81 million in RVMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $125.5 million in RVMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolution Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Revolution Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:RVMD] by around 6,868,748 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,967,795 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 61,090,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,926,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVMD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,205,445 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 132,965 shares during the same period.