Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] moved up 3.03: Why It’s Important

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] price surged by 3.03 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Quanergy and PARIFEX Collaborate for First Compliant LiDAR-Based Speed Enforcement System.

Powered by Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR sensors PARIFEX’s speed enforcement solution is certified for use by French law enforcement.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that PARIFEX’s solution has been certified by a French testing body as the first compliant speed enforcement system based on 3D-LiDAR technology.

A sum of 3003754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. Quanergy Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.36 and dropped to a low of $0.311 until finishing in the latest session at $0.34.

Guru’s Opinion on Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11.

QNGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, QNGY shares dropped by -16.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.87 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6198, while it was recorded at 0.3318 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2608 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quanergy Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 675,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.90% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., holding 507,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in QNGY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.15 million in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 1,869,338 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 24,339,197 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 23,348,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,859,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,854,623 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 19,984,602 shares during the same period.