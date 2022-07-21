Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] Revenue clocked in at $474.59 million, down -37.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] gained 129.63% or 3.5 points to close at $6.20 with a heavy trading volume of 37960981 shares. The company report on July 13, 2022 that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IDT.

Details to register for the live webcast presentation and dial-in information will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

It opened the trading session at $2.75, the shares rose to $8.15 and dropped to $2.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PGY points out that the company has recorded -37.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -156.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 290.73K shares, PGY reached to a volume of 37960981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for PGY stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.08. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.87. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]

29 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 5,843,324 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,132,713 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 19,188,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,165,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,769 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,112,694 shares during the same period.