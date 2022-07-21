Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $73

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] traded at a high on 07/20/22, posting a 3.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.06. The company report on July 20, 2022 that Ketchum Taps Agency Veteran Jim Joseph as Firm’s First Global Chief Marketing and Integration Officer.

Leading communications consultancy Ketchum today announced the appointment of Jim Joseph to global chief marketing and integration officer, the first in the company’s history. Joseph will collaborate with teams worldwide, drawing on his extensive experience leading global client and agency brands to help shepherd and define the Ketchum brand as both trusted counselor to clients and prospective clients and destination of choice for current and future colleagues. In addition to leading global marketing and communications, Joseph will partner with his colleagues from across Omnicom Public Relations Group and the entire Omnicom network to unleash creative solutions for clients and to drive thought leadership for Ketchum. He joins the company from IPG Health, where he served as chief customer solutions officer.

“Jim is a world-class leader and counselor, and an all-around exceptional human being,” said Mike Doyle, Ketchum president and CEO. “The deep experience he brings in client relationship building, agency leadership and expertise in so many of our consultancy’s growth categories is clear. And importantly, his values and commitment to people, relationships and inclusion are aligned with Ketchum’s.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3683263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Omnicom Group Inc. stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for OMC stock reached $14.02 billion, with 208.30 million shares outstanding and 202.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 3683263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $79.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OMC stock performed recently?

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.18. With this latest performance, OMC shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.01, while it was recorded at 66.23 for the last single week of trading, and 74.46 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.03 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

There are presently around $13,023 million, or 96.90% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,386,955, which is approximately -2.373% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,914,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $796.18 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly -2.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 16,575,691 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 18,505,218 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 158,102,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,183,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,887,243 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,053,885 shares during the same period.